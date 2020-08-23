Remove Obasanjo and Wike as speakers at our conference- Muslim lawyers tell NBA leadership

The Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria has asked the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association to remove ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as speakers at the forthcoming Annual General Conference of the NBA scheduled for August 26 to 29.

This is coming on the heels of the leaderships decision to disinvite Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai from the AGM after some lawyers demanded he be disinvited. The lawyers argue that Governor El-Rufai has been overtime accused of human rights abuses.

The NBA leadership bowed to the pressure from the lawyers and disinvited the governor. Read here. This has however been met with stiff opposition. Members of the Jigawa state chapter and the Bauchi state chapter have threatened to boycott the AGM if the decision to disinvite the governor is not reversed.

In an interview with Punch on Saturday, August 22, the president of the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria, Ibrahim Abikan, said his…