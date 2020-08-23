Trader arrested for allegedly eating bread and feces in Oyo (videos)

The police in Oyo state have arrested a trader identified as Emmanuel Egbu, for allegedly eating human feces with bread in his shop in the Sango area of Ibadan, the state capital, on Saturday, August 22.

Egbu who trades in cosmetics and Brazilian hair, was said to have been caught eating human feces with bread. Those who caught him in the wierd act, were said to have raised the alarm, which attracted a huge crowd.

The timely intervention of the police prevented residents from lynching him.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed his arrest, said the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Sango Police Station had begun an investigation into the incident. He said the faces reportedly found on the suspect has been sent to the laboratory for examination.

Meanwhile, residents of the area seized the opportunity to loot his shop.

Watch the videos showing when he was apprehended and some looters looting his shop.