UNILAG Acting VC, Soyombo steps down

Professor Omololu Soyombo, the newly-appointed acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has stepped down from his position “with immediate effect”.
Recall that Soyombo was given the appointment, following the sack of Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the School’s Vice Chancellor.
In a statement released on Saturday August 22, Soyombo said his decision to step down was hinged on the federal government’s directive to UNILAG Senate to nominate an acting VC for the institution.
His statement read;
“The news of the setting up of a Special Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos by the Federal Government was received in the evening of Friday, 21st August 2020.
“The government also directed the University Senate to nominate an Acting Vice-Chancellor for the University, for confirmation by the Governing Council. With this, I am stepping down, with immediate effect, as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University.
“I wish to express my…
