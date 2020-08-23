UNILAG Acting VC, Soyombo steps down

Professor Omololu Soyombo, the newly-appointed acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has stepped down from his position “with immediate effect”.

Recall that Soyombo was given the appointment, following the sack of Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the School’s Vice Chancellor.

In a statement released on Saturday August 22, Soyombo said his decision to step down was hinged on the federal government’s directive to UNILAG Senate to nominate an acting VC for the institution.

His statement read;