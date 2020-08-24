322 new cases of Coronavirus recorded in the Nigeria

Nigeria on Sunday August 23 recorded 322 new cases of Coronavirus as confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). 

 

The agency gave a breakdown of the new cases across states as follows; Lagos-130, Bauchi-36, FCT-25, Edo-17, Bayelsa-14, Ogun-14, Oyo-14, Anambra-13, Kaduna-12, Ondo-11, Abia-10, Osun-6, Plateau-5, Kwara-5, Kano-4, Ebonyi-3, Sokoto-2, Borno-1. 

 

There are now 52,227 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the country and 1002 deaths have been recorded. 38,945 patients who recovered from the disease have also been discharged. 

 

Source: Linda Ikeji

