Bayern Munich wins the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League (photos)

Bayern Munich have won the UEFA champions league.

The German champions beat PSG 1-0 on Sunday night, August 23 to crown a superb season that has seen them excel in all competitions they have played.

PSG who fought superbly throughout the contest lost the match after Bayern player Kingsley Coman scored a header shortly before the hour mark.

PSG had some great chances to score but were denied consecutively by a resolute Bayern defense team focused on making history with another UEFA Champions league success.

PSG’s captain Thiago Silva apologised to supporters following the defeat.

“It was my last game in Paris. I am sad. I apologise to the fans. I thank all the fans for their love. I will return to Paris in another role. I want to play three-to four years again and play the HOM in Qatar,’ he said.

