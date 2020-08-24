Farmer’s hand chopped off by suspected herdsmen in Oyo (photo)

Suspected herdsmen have chopped off the hand of a farmer in Ikoyi-Ile in Orire local government area of Oyo State.

The Secretary of Idera Agbe Farmers Association in the council, Chief Joseph Oyekola, who confirmed this to The Nation, said the herdsmen terrorizing the area have also raped two women.

Recounting their ordeal in the hands of the suspected herdsmen, Oyekola, who doubles as the Babalaje Agbe in the local government, said:

“We don’t know what to do because if we take any step or revenge, it might lead to bloodshed. Herdsmen cut off the hand of one of our workers working on the farm, they destroyed our farm products. Another farmer was matcheted on the head while others were injured, and two of our minors were also raped.”

Another victim, Usman Daudu, whose farm products were also allegedly destroyed by the herders, said 20 hectares of his farmland planted with maize, yam and tomatoes, were destroyed by the herdsmen.