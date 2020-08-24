FFK knocks Nigerian youths for focusing on BBNaija while their mates in Mali led a coup to reclaim their nation

Femi Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter handle to knock Nigerian youths who are more focused on Big Brother Naija reality TV show than on national issues.

 

In his tweet, he mentioned that a 25-year-old in Mali led a coup to reclaim his nation while a 30-year-old in Nigeria is all about Big Brother and the housemates. 

 

Describing the situation as ”Truly Pitiful”, FFK wrote 

25 year old man in Mali led the coup to reclaim their nation. 30 years old in Nigeria watching BBNaija shouting ”Leycon my man!”

 

FFK knocks Nigerian youths for focusing on BBNaija while their mates in Mali led a coup to reclaim their nation



Source: Linda Ikeji

