HUAWEI Y6p coming at N64,900 with standard 3GB RAM + 64GB storage

The newly launched HUAWEI Y6p offers a rear triple camera and a large 5000mAh battery for N64,900 and has proved incredibly popular with consumers. Although a budget smartphone, the HUAWEI Y6p comes with a standard 3GB RAM + 64GB storage. Its 3GB RAM enables smoother experience even when the user is multitasking with several apps.

How about the storage of 64GB? Is it enough?

We went hands on with the HUAWEI Y6p to put its storage to the test. From the screenshot below, you can see that besides memory that is used by the system itself, there is a good amount of more than 55GB that the HUAWEI Y6p offers. Since every app file is around 100MB to 500MB and most users have on average 15 frequently used apps, a storage of 64GB can satisfy average users’ requirements for storing apps, photos and videos.

Let’s say the average photo, music and video size is 2MB, 4MB and 4GB, so a storage of around 55GB means you can save hundreds of music files, or thousands of photos, or…