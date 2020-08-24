                         Man City player Zinchenko issues lengthy statement after his wife calls out Pep Guardiola for Champions League failure

Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, has come out to clarify comments made by his wife, after she accused his manager Pep Guardiola of being at fault for his team’s shock Champions League defeat to Lyon.

Guardiola’s 3-5-2 tactics during the match backfired, as Man City suffered a 3-1 defeat to Lyon and Zinchenko’s new bride, Vlada Sedan, who is a sports presenter in her native Ukraine, criticized Guardiola, saying on her YouTube channel : “You saw what happened. I’m not a football player, not a coach, not a critic or an analyst. I understand that my opinion is not authoritative.

“Perhaps I have no right to say this, and perhaps Zinchenko will forbid me, but to put it mildly, in order not to swear, this is completely Guardiola’s fault.

“At such a crucial moment, using such an experimental tactic for City was a bummer. I have no right to criticise, but why play three central defenders?

“I simply have no words because to…