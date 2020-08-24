Mint Digital Bank by Finex-MFB Set to Offer Unprecedented Value for Individuals and Nigerian Businesses

Mint Digital Bank, a subsidiary of Finex Microfinance Bank has announced that it is set to offer unparalleled value to Nigerians by providing innovative solutions to businesses and individuals who require digital financial services.

This development could not be coming at a better time as businesses and individuals around the country and the world fight to return to normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with many organizations struggling to provide super-personalized digital experiences for clients and employees.

Mint Digital Bank has developed an efficient digital banking application that aims to reduce risk, improve efficiency and serve customers better. The digital bank in Nigeria will offer value that has never been seen before in the Nigerian financial technology sector, such as: