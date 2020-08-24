PSG, Inter Milan and Juventus ‘are ready to move for Lionel Messi’ after hints over Barcelona exit

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, could be bought by PSG, Inter Milan or Juventus, as reports continue to linger that the Barcelona football legend wants to leave the club after a disappointing trophyless campaign with the club.

According to reports, Messi, 33, reportedly met with new Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman, with rumours circulating that Messi is more ‘out than in’ at the La Liga giants.

According to a report by Spanish news outlet Sport, PSG, Inter and Juventus are prepared to make offers for Messi and it could be a world-record deal.

The report says each club has enough financial power to attract Messi’s high-profile signature should he decide to move away from Barcelona.

The report goes on to say that Inter Milan have an advantage as footballers pay less tax in Italy, while the Serie A club could also use reported Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez as makeweight in a potential offer.

Juventus bosses could also see…