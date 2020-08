Yvonne Jegede has recreated the look she wore for Tuface Idibia’s African Queen music video 16 years ago.

The actress was one of the women featured in the music video released in 2004. 16 years on, and ahead of her birthday, she chose to recreate the look, down to the guitar.

She added that it’s the “same girl, same dress” but revealed that the guitar used in the recent photoshoot is not the same one used in the music video.

See photos below.