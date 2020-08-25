Detroit woman initially pronounced dead is found alive at a funeral home 

In a case of mistaken pronouncement of death, a Detroit woman who was originally pronounced dead, was later found alive.

Local media said the woman was found unresponsive inside her home in Southfield on Sunday morning, August 23. The family then called 911 and Southfield Fire.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, they confirmed the 20-year-old woman wasn’t breathing and performed CPR and other life-reviving methods for 30 minutes before she was then pronounced dead.

The Southfield Fire said in a statement: “At 7:34 a.m. on August 23, 2020, Southfield Fire Department paramedics arrived at a home in Southfield on a call for an unresponsive female. When paramedics arrived, they found a 20-year-old who was not breathing.

“The paramedics performed CPR and other life reviving methods for 30 minutes. Given medical readings and the condition of the patient, it was determined at that time that she did not have signs of life.”

“Because there was no…