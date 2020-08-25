”Don’t blame people who jump from one girl to another. Sometimes what they want is another man” Halima Abubakar says

Actress, Halima Abubakar has advised ladies to quit any relationship that isn’t working and move on, as some men actually prefer being with other men.

 

Halima stated that men who move from one girl to another should not be blamed because sometimes what they really want is another man.

 

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday August 25, Halima wrote;

”Don’t blame people who jump from one girl to another. Some times what they really want is another man Dont Hurt your self.

Dust your self and move on

The world is deep okay so all the girls are bad? Nah bro

IT IS YOU BE YOUR SELF MAN” 

