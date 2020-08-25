FFK reacts as NUJ condemns him for clashing with a reporter in Calabar

Femi Fani Kayode, has reacted to the statement released by the Nigerian Union of Journalists. NUJ, condemning him for his clash with a Daily Trust reporter, Eyo Charles, in Calabar, Cross River state on August 20.

The NUJ in its statement released by its National Presidnet, Chirs Isiguzo, condemned FFK for his outburst at the journalist who according to the union was only asking a simple question. See the union’s statement below

The Former Minister earlier today released a statement explaining why he went off on the reporter. Read here.

In an addendum he released later this evening, the former Minister said the NUJ got him all wrong and that it would have been better if they heard his own side of the story. Read FFK’s statement below