Hushpuppi’s trial to begin in October

Popular Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas popularly known as “Hushpuppi“ has been arraigned in a court in California, United States, ahead of his trial on October 13.

The 37-year-old Nigerian man accused of being the leader of a group that facilitates computer intrusion, business email compromise (BEC) fraud and money laundering pleaded not guilty to the four-count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracies, international money laundering and engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity.

Premium Times reported that the prosecutors kickstarted the process of arraignment by filling necessary documents and forms after his first appearance on August 17.

Hushpuppi reportedly entered a plea, insisting that he is not guilty of the charges. The Instagram celebrity will be represented in court by Vicki Podberesky, a top-rated lawyer in California and Gal Pissetzky, a Chicago-based lawyer appearing pro hac…