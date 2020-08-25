I feel ashamed when I see some lawmakers sleeping at plenary

The Chief judge of federal capital territory (FCT) high court, Ishaq Bello has weighed in on the controversy surrounding lawmakers sleeping during plenary.

Bello affirmed that the younger generation is needed to effect the much needed change across the country in his speech at a two-day capacity building workshop for young lawyers in Abuja on Monday August 24. He stated that he feels ashamed each time he sees lawmakers sleeping during plenary.

He said;

“When I see aged people sleeping at the senate or house of reps, contributing nothing when they have young people at their constituencies to promote, I feel ashamed.”

On the crisis rocking the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) following the election of Olumide Akpata, a non-senior advocate of Nigeria as its president, Bello asked senior lawyers to accept the outcome of the election.