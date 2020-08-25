It is easier and faster to get rich overseas than in Nigeria- Nigerian photographer, Richard Koya, says

A Facebook post from Nigerian photographer. Richard Koya, has sparked a debate on Nigerian social media space.
Koya in a post shared on his wall, opined that it is easier to become rich overseas than in Nigeria. According to him, everything in Nigeria works against the financial empowerment of Nigerians.
While some Nigerians agree with him, others pointed out that there are so many Nigerians that have done legitimate businesses within Nigeria and have become rich.
IS IT EASIER TO GET RICH IN NIGERIA THAN OUTSIDE NIGERIA?
It’s difficult very difficult to be rich in Nigeria than in any of the Foreign country.
Everything is difficult in Nigeria, to get capital to start up a business in Nigeria is not something easy, to get a job in this country without knowing the right people sometimes is still difficult.
In Nigeria it’s Dog eat Dog, everyone is looking to take advantage on the other. In other countries where everything is working, if you are…
Source: Linda Ikeji