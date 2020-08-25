President Buhari receives gold bars and precious stones mined in Zamfara from Governor Matawalle (photos)

Governor Bello Matawalle on Monday August 24, presented gold bars and precious stones mined from Zamfara state which he governs to President Buhari.
Governor Matawalle was accompanied by Alhaji Bashir Hadejia during the presentation at the Presidential Villa last night.
President Buhari’s personal assistant on Broadcast media, Buhari Sallau wrote as he shared the photos;
Source: Linda Ikeji