Season 3 of The Voice Nigeria is Back and it’s Bigger

The world’s number one international talent show, The Voice Nigeria is back with Season Three. This season of the show will be fully produced in Nigeria and it promises to be bigger, better and even more authentic than ever before. The one-of-a-kind singing competition will open for online auditions on the 20th of August 2020.

The show is expected to attract and help unleash the brightest of Nigerian musical talents for the global stage as the country’s music industry continues to enjoy international attention. This season of the show will be produced in partnership with British television giant from UK, ITV, and international record label, Universal Music UK and in conjunction with YouTube.

Expressing his delight over the show, the Managing Director, Un1ty Limited and Executive Producer, The Voice, Season Three, Mr. Akin Salami stated, “We are excited to kick off The Voice, Season Three, especially at a time like this when there is a growing appreciation for African…