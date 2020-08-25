Trump releases agenda for second term if re-elected

The Trump campaign has released a 9-point wishlist for President Trump’s second term if re-elected.

Trump’s release of his second term agenda comes ahead of the Republican party’s National Convention on Monday night August 24, and comes after Trump has repeatedly struggled to detail what his second term might look like, which has left critics questioning whether he even had an agenda.

The campaign team, and Trump himself, plan to promote this agenda throughout the convention which will hold throughout this week.

A key criticism of the Democratic National Convention last week is that the Biden campaign failed to substantively lay out the policies Joe Biden would implement if president rather focusing heavily on Biden’s character.

Here is Trump’s agenda below.

1.Health care and coronavirus:

-Lower prescription drug prices and insurance premiums.

-End surprise billing.

-Develop a vaccine by the end of 2020.

-Make all critical…