Usain Bolt confirms he’s self-isolating in Jamaica after taking Coronavirus test  (video)

Usain Bolt has confirmed he is self-isolating after taking a Covid-19 test just days after partying with guests including Manchester City star Raheem Sterling for his 34th birthday in Jamaica.

The eight-time Olympic gold medalist, who clocked 34 on Friday August 21, shared a video on social media after reports from Nationwide90fm, a radio station in Jamaica, claimed he had tested positive for Coronavirus.

The retired Jamaican sprinter confirmed he is in self-isolation at his home in Jamaica after taking a Covid-19 test on Saturday. He went on to say that he is not suffering from any symptoms and didn’t confirm or deny having Covid-19.

Lying in bed, he said: “Good morning everybody. I’m just waking up and like everybody just checking social media and social media is saying I am confirmed to have Covid-19.

“I did a test on Saturday to leave because I have work. I’m trying to be responsible so I’m going to stay in and stay here for my friends.

“Also, I have no symptoms…