Amber Drinks Ltd to create jobs, combat unemployment for the Nigerian population as they unveil the AMBER-SSADOR Empowerment Scheme...

Amber Drinks Limited has unveiled a new empowerment program with an aim to empower local entrepreneurs. The new program was introduced as a solution to the challenges of unemployment and is targeted at poverty alleviation.

Deemed ‘Amber Drinks Empowerment Program’, the initiative aimed at retailers, students, startups and unemployed Nigerians. It encourages local entrepreneurs to go into the energy drink distribution market, thus helping them transform their economies to become more independent, equitable, and sustainable.

Speaking on the purpose of the Amber Drinks Empowerment Program, the General Manager, Amber Drinks Ltd, Lola Adedeji, stated,

“With Nigeria’s population increasing exponentially coupled with the global pandemic, economic opportunities are now limited and overstretched. The need to encourage and empower startups, students, retailers and the unemployed cannot be overemphasized. Amber Drinks, through this program aims to provide Nigerians the…