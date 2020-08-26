Bella Thorne breaks OnlyFans record by earning $1 million in 24 hours

Former Disney star, Bella Thorne has broken OnlyFans record by becoming the first user to earn $1 million in the first 24 hours of creating an account.

OnlyFans is known for its X-rated content posted by mostly adult performers and influencers, and Bella charged users $20 a month for access to her feed. Thorne has been quite active on her profile, responding to every DM and “getting to know her fans better and on a personal level.”

The actress who is using the platform to share personal content and never-before-seen photos and videos, noted that she’s using OnlyFans for a combination of reasons, including to conduct research for an upcoming film she’s working on with Sean Baker, the director behind critically acclaimed indie films like The Florida Project and Tangerine.

She said;