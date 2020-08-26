EFCC arrests 15 suspected fraudsters in Lekki

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 15 suspected fraudsters following a raid carried out at Ayo Babatunde Crescent and James Adejumo areas of Lekki.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Dele Oyewale said the 15 suspects are believed to be members of Organized Cyber Criminal Syndicate Network (OCCSN). The suspects are identified as Sunday Okpe, Taiwo Adelagun, Obarakyo Tega, Fasuyi Oladapo, Mark Adedeji Kuju, Adelakun Kehinde Adewunmi, Temitope Gabriel Onore, Christopher Blessed, Aniche Ezenwa Francis, Abiodun Godspower Odion, Abiodun ThankGod Omoh, Raji Ayo Sheriff, Adeogun Babatunde, Olusesi Razaq Demola and Kole Adetoyinbo.

It was also gathered that during the raid, the suspects tried to destroy evidence by flushing their mobile devices into the toilet, burning some and throwing their laptops into a nearby bush and lagoon.