England-born Nigerian midfielder, Eberechi Eze set to join Crystal Palace in a £19.5m deal

England-born Nigerian midfielder, Eberechi Eze is set to make a switch to Premier League side Crystal Palace from Queens Park Rangers.

The 22-year-old has been targeted by several clubs including Aston Villa, Fulham, Leeds, West Ham, and West Bromwich Albion this summer but Palace have agreed on a deal with QPR to sign Eberechi for £19.5m.

Eze, who scored 14 goals in 46 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship for QPR last season is expected to have a medical in the coming days and finalise personal terms.

The talented footballer was born in Greenwich, England to Nigerian parents. He is eligible to play for both Nigeria and England.