FFK ‘withdraws’ the word ”stupid” which he used while lashing out at a journalist in Calabar

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has expressed regret for using the word ”Stupid” on a journalist with Daily Trust during a press conference in Calabar, Cross River state on August 20.

The reporter, Eyo Charles, had asked the former Minister who was on a tour of different states in Southern Nigeria if he was being bankrolled by anyone. FFK felt insulted by his question and lashed out at him, calling him ”Stupid”.

The former Minister took to his Twitter handle this morning to express regret for using the word ”stupid” and has now withdrawn it. He also debunked claims he sent some persons to attack the journalist. His tweet reads