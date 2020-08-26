Foreigners buy gold with arms in Zamfara — Governor Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle has announced that foreigners are buying gold and other precious mineral resources with arms in Zamfara state which he governs.

The Zamfara state Governor who disclosed this after presenting some gold bars and other precious stones mined in his State to President Muhammadu Buhari, said his administration decided to embrace the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative to stop the criminal act being championed by illegal miners in the state.

Matawalle said;