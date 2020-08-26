Joro Olumofin takes legal action against Tunde Ednut in the US as their beef intensifies

Relationship expert, Olumofin has taken legal action against instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut.

Both men have been fighting each other online since last year after Tunde Ednut began claiming that Joro’s posts are fake and not from readers as he claims. Joro hit back by claiming Tunde Ednut was deported from the UK and is living is the US illegally (read here).

For weeks, Tunde has continued posting subliminals directed at Joro. Joro has now taken legal actions.

Joro filed a complaint against Tunde with the US Department of States for cyberstalking and criminal defamation, and for allegedly overstaying his visa in the US.

Joro made this revelation on Instagram and shared screenshots of the court documents.