Lagos state has passed the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and is now on the flattening stage- Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi

Professor Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, has said that the state has passed the peak of the Coronavirus pandemic and is currently on the flattening stage.

Abayomi who is currently battling the viral disease, said this in an interview with Nigeria Info FM on Wednesday August 26. The first case of the viral disease was recorded in Lagos in February and Lagos has remained the epicenter of the disease in Nigeria.

In his radio interview this morning, Abayomi said that from the government’s observations, the state has passed the worst of the pandemic.