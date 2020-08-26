Lionel Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave the club after holding crunch talks with new coach Ronald Koeman

Lionel Messi has reportedly told Barcelona he wants to leave the club on a free transfer after holding crunch talks with new coach Ronald Koeman.

Marca claims the six-time Ballon d’Or winner does not want to continue under the new coach following Barcelona’s embarrassing 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The news was confirmed by several sources close to the Catalan club that the Argentine playmaker sent a document expressing his desire to leavethe club.

Journalist Alfredo Martinex tweeted: “Today is a very sad day for Barça fans. Leo Messi announces that he does not want to continue at Barcelona. After 29 years and 17 in the professional squad, the greatest player in history wants to go, and Bartomeu stays. The president who has not been able to retain him cannot continue.”

He later added: “Messi will no longer attend testing this weekend or training. The decision is final.”

The Spanish giants have confirmed Messi’s statement, saying his…