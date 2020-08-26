Man falls asleep near bridge in Lagos

A crowd gathered in the Idumota area of Lagos Island on Wednesday, August 26, after a man was seen dozing near the base of the pedestrian bridge.

The incident occurred at about 10.30 am.

According to Vanguard, eyewitnesses claim the man, clad in shirt and a pair of trousers with a bag hung around his neck, was seated and dozing off, thereby blocking some traders from displaying their wares.

At first, they assumed he was ill and tried to help him only to discover he was drunk.

Seeing that he wasn’t ill, one of the traders angrily attempted to pull him out of the space where they were meant to display their goods but the man, who was still deeply asleep, lay gently on the floor and continued dozing.