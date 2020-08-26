NDLEA intercepts 607 cartons with over 11m tramadol tablets

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 607 cartons containing 11,785,800 tramadol tablets in Lagos.

NDLEA’s spokesperson, Mr Jonah Achema confirmed this on Wednesday August 26, and also disclosed that the Chairman of the agency, Muhammad Abdallah said the interception and investigation were with the assistance and cooperation of the Customs Area Command, Apapa.

Abdallah said;

‘This was discovered in another container number TCNU 9465832 belonging to the same suspect transferred to NDLEA by the Police. ‘This is making it 3 containers used to carefully conceal illegally imported tramadol and other medicines to Nigeria.’

NDLEA’s chairman also noted that the recent discovery of more tramadol using the same route from Pakistan Asia – Hamburg, Europe – Nigeria showed the dynamic system of operation by the drug cartel to beat security operatives.