Parents beg for help as their son who went to Ukraine for school goes missing after hanging out with friends on a yacht

The parents of a Nigerian student who went missing in Ukraine after being invited to a party on a yacht have issued a plea for help in getting information about their son’s whereabouts.

Nigerian citizen, Obari-Mark Caleb, born in 1999, is a recent graduate of Sumy State Agrarian University. He has a residence permit in Ukraine.

He was invited by a woman to a party on a yacht on Thursday, August 20. He attended the party in the company of his friends but didn’t return with them.

According to volunteers of the search platform, “911”, Caleb disappeared during a walk. He was on the yacht of the private yacht club “Sauvignon” (Ovidiopol district of Odessa region) when he disappeared.

He reportedly went for the walk in the company of 8 people (including the captain of the yacht).

In the Odessa region, the police are investigating the circumstances of the disappearance of the Nigerian citizen while on a yacht.

Caleb’s companions claim that he disappeared while…