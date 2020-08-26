PSquare’s former manager, Howie-T, to be buried on Friday August 28

The remains of the popular Nigerian music executive and veteran artist manager, Bayo Odusami popularly known as Howie-T, will be laid to rest on Friday, August 29.

According to his obituary, a tribute night will be held in his honor on Wednesday, August 26 via zoom. On Friday, a church service will hold at the Vaults and Gardens chapel and then he will be interred at the Ikoyi cemetery.

Late Howie-T who managed defunct music duo, P-Square, died on August 8 after battling with Stroke for about four years. He is survived by his wife and two children.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.