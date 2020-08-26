Trials are terribly slow – President Buhari says as he proposes one-year limit for criminal cases

President Muhammadu Buhari who spoke at the 60th annual general conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), proposed a 12-month time limit for criminal cases to be heard and decided upon.

Recalling how long it took the tribunal to hear and pass verdict on the lawsuit he filed following his loss in the 2003, 2007 and 2011 presidential polls, President Buhari who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said someone who did not legitimately win the election would have been in office all the time the case was in court.

He added that since there is now a time limit for electoral cases, criminal and civil matters should also be time-bound.

Buhari said;