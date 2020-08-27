410 terrorists surrender in Nasarawa, bomb factory destroyed – Military





The Defence Headquarters on Wednesday August 26, announced that 410 members of the Darul Salam Terrorists Group have surrendered.

According to the Coordinator of Defence Media Operations John Enenche, the surrender followed “aggressive intensive kinetic operations at identified bandits’ enclaves” by a military unit, Operation Whirl Stroke, and other security agencies deployed at Uttu in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Eneche who disclosed that the terrorists’ bomb-making factory was also destroyed, added that among the surrendered terrorists were women and children.

TROOPS OF OPERATION WHIRL STROKE BUST TERRORISTS CELL; RECOVER EXPLOSIVES, ARMS AND AMMUNITION

Source: Linda Ikeji