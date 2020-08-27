Cop who shot Jacob Blake in the back is identified as more details from the case are released

The Wisconsin cop who shot Jacob black in the back seven times has been identified as officer Rusten Sheskey, as more details from the case have emerged.
The shooting, which occurred on Sunday, August 23, is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.
An initial account of Sunday’s incident fingers Sheskey as the trigger man.
According to the Department of Justice, Kenosha Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence after a female caller reported her boyfriend was there when he was not supposed to be.
During the incident, the DOJ says police attempted to arrest Jacob and used a taser to try and stop him, but it didn’t work.
Instead, Jacob walked around his vehicle, opened the driver’s side door and leaned forward as Officer Sheskey held onto his shirt and fired 7 shots into his back.
The shooting left Jacob paralyzed from the waist down and his family said he will need a miracle to walk…
