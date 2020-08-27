Igbos divided as Supreme Court upholds the right of a female child to inherit her father’s properties

The Supreme Court has upheld the right of a female child to inherit her father’s properties and this decision has divided Igbos as some are in support while some oppose it.

Igbo laws and customs prevent female children from inheriting their father’s estate, specifically land in their father’s ancestral home.

The decision by the supreme court voids this age-long Igbo custom on the grounds that it is discriminatory and conflicts with the provision of the constitution.

The Supreme Court held that the practice conflicted with section 42(1)(a) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution.

The land mark judgment was on the appeal marked: SC.224/2004 filed by Mrs. Lois Chituru Ukeje (wife of the late Lazarus Ogbonna Ukeje) and their son, Enyinnaya Lazarus Ukeje against Ms. Gladys Ada Ukeje (the deceased’s daughter).

Gladys had sued the deceased’s wife and son before the Lagos High Court, claiming to be one of the deceased’s children and sought to be included among those to…