Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome their first child together, a baby girl

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.

The singer, 35, and actor, 43, shared the good news with UNICEF, the organization they serve as Goodwill Ambassadors for, on Thursday, August 27.

They included a black and white photo of them holding onto their newborn’s hand.

“Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and Orlando Bloom’s new bundle of joy.”

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” they said in a statement.

