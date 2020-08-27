Luxury buses stopped from operating in Kano

Owners of luxury buses have been stopped from operating in Kano state following an ex parte motion granted by a chief magistrate court at Gidan Murtala area of Kano.

The ex parte motion was filed by Mutawakkil Muhammad, principal counsel of the state ministry of justice and secretary/legal adviser of Kano state road traffic agency (KAROTA) following the failure of luxury bus operators to obey the directive of KAROTA to relocate to Unguwa Uku motor park.

Baffa Babba-Dan Agundi, managing director of KAROTA who reacted to the court order said the legal move was taken due to the disobedience of the bus owners to relocate to the new park to continue their businesses. He warned that any luxury bus owner that violates the court order would be dealt with.