Mercy Johnson Okojie and husband, Prince Okojie, celebrate 9th wedding anniversary

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her husband, Prince Okojie, are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary today, August 27.

The couple got married in 2011 and have four children.

The actress took to her Instagram page today, to share her excitement. Her post reads

”Today makes it 9yrs @princeodiokojie and I started our journey..its been an awesome ride….starting and ending my day with thots of you and you only.

You are so worth it babe, I Love you Today and always….. Last year we went to dubai and I came back with Divine-Mercy Relax guys, I no go holiday this time so no worries…. Purity Osebhajimente Okojie rapu dim aka ooooo and Henry matter don tire me”

On his part, Prince Okojie wrote

Happy Wedding Anniversary to me and wifey. 9 years and counting.

Thank you lord.

Congrats to them!