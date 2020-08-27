Rebel Wilson shows off her slimmed down figure after losing 18kg

Rebel Wilson showed off her impressive weight loss to her fans after she lost 18kg.

The actress stunned followers when she shared a photo of her slimmed-down physique in a tight blue wrap dress on Instagram.

The 40-year-old was dressed up for a charity event to raise money for The School of St Jude, which offers free education to children in Arusha, Tanzania.

The star’s weight loss was noticed by her fans and celebrity followers and they gushed in their comments on the post.

