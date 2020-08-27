This Digital Asset Has Net Investors 9,000,000% Returns Over the Past Decade and is up 39% in 2020

This is a sponsored post…

Oh Yeah. It’s not a misprint NINE MILLION PERCENT in 10 Years.

And unless you are living under the rock, you probably know what this asset is.

Ever heard of Bitcoin? Well, here’s a quick introduction

?Bitcoin (BTC) is a cryptocurrency and global method of payment created in 2009.

It is the world’s first decentralized digital currency built on the Blockchain. Bitcoin was created with the aim to offer instant peer-to-peer transactions, cheap fees, and ensure privacy through the elimination of third parties in payments.

Why Is Bitcoin Important?

The Benefits of Bitcoin (BTC) are far reaching as it has these core uses-cases:

Ten years after it’s launch, Bitcoin has seen incredible growth. From a price of $0.08 cents (2009) to $11,800 in 2020.. It has also been featured by CNN as the best investment asset (9,000,000% returns) of the decade; outperforming Gold (67,000%), S&P 500 (31,914%), and DOW (33,582%).

***All values here are…