Trump challenges Biden to drug test before debate

Barely three months to the US presidential elections, the US President Donald Trump, has challenged Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, to drug tests before their first electoral debate next month.

Biden, 77, and Mr Trump, 74, will have three debates before the 3 November election.The three presidential debates will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, on 29 September; in Miami, Florida, on 15 October; and Nashville, Tennessee, on 22 October.

Back in 2016, Trump suggested his then-Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, had been “getting pumped up” before their debates and challenged her to take a drug test ahead of their final live TV encounter.

On Wednesday August 26, Trump made a similar claim, arguing that Mr Biden’s debating ability had improved in the final Democratic primaries debate against Bernie Sanders.

Mr Trump said the former US vice-president “wasn’t even coherent” during some of the 11 live TV debates he competed in…