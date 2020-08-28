296 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Nigeria

Nigeria recorded 296 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday August 27.

According to statistics reeled out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Plateau state recorded 85 new cases, the highest for the day.

Other states with new cases include Enugu – 46, Oyo – 31, Lagos – 21, Rivers – 20, FCT – 15, Kaduna – 13, Bauchi – 12, Delta – 11, Ekiti – 11, Akwa Ibom – 7, Ebonyi –6, Kwara –5, Ogun –4, Osun –4, Gombe –3, and Niger –2.

Nigeria now has 53,317 confirmed cases of the viral disease. 40,726 patients have so far been discharged with 1,011 deaths recorded.

See a breakdown of the number of cases below