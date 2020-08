Ghanaian media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has been slammed by social media users for sharing of her daughter which was described as “raunchy”.

Afia had taken to Facebook to shared a photo of her daughter, Pena sitting on the bed and beaming with a smile in a crossed-leg pose.

She was accused of grooming her daughter and making her take a pose she is too young for.

Here is the photo and reactions to it below;