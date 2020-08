Big Brother Naija 2019 first runner up, Mike Edwards and his wife, Perri Shakes-Drayton have shared first photos of their newborn son, Mathew Olaoluwa Edwards.

The couple welcomed the child on Wednesday, August 26, through water birth at a hospital after 12 hours of labor.

On Thursday morning August 28, they took to their respective Instagram accounts to share these adorable photos with their son which was taken shortly after his birth.

See full photos below.