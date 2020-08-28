”Be kind enough to forgive me” Femi Fani Kayode apologizes to Daily Trust reporter

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has tendered an unreserved apology to the Daily Trust reporter he lashed at during a press conference in Calabar, Cross River state on August 20.

The reporter, Eyo Charles, had inquired from him who was funding all his trips to the Southern states he is currently touring. The former Minister felt insulted by the question and tongue-lashed the reporter. Read here.

Speaking at a press conference in the Akwa Ibom state government house on Friday August 28, Fani-Kayode said he disappointed himself and everyone with his outburst and hopes the reporter finds it in his heart to forgive him.