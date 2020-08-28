Blasphemy: I won’t waste a minute to sign the execution order

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has finally commented on the death sentence handed to Kano singer, Aminu Yahaya Sharif for blasphemy.

Ganduje promised to sign the execution order of death sentence on blasphemy offenders against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as soon as the Supreme court grants the permission during a stakeholder meeting with religious clerics, scholars, lawyers and other relevant stakeholders to sample their opinion on the court judgement on Thursday August 27.

He said;

“The court has done the right thing in passing the judgement. We were told that by law, the offender has 30 days to appeal, after which if he failed to do so he should be sentenced,

“Having listened to Islamic clerics in the state and other stakeholders, I won’t waste time to sign the execution order immediately the time elapsed or the Supreme Court ruled on the same judgement.”

Should at the end of it the warrant is presented before me, I will not waste time in signing it. “On the…